New York has turned into the "most polluted major city in the world" on Tuesday night, June 6, as the polluted air blanketed the city with smog and haze. The air quality recorded was worse than Iranian Capital Baghdad at around 1:25 am, as per the IQAir website — a Swiss air quality technology agency that specialises in air quality monitoring.

"Pollution levels in the New York city were deemed to be in the 'unhealthy' range and were higher than those in New Delhi, India and Baghdad, Iran at 1:25 am. New York Times," the Swiss air quality firm said in its report.

Join us now at @nycemergencymgt headquarters for a briefing on the impact of Canadian wildfires on New York City's air quality.

Air Quality Health Advisory: Until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 6/7. People with respiratory concerns, such as asthma, should reduce heavy exertion outdoors.

🚨 RIGHT NOW: An Air Quality Health Advisory remains in effect for all five boroughs.



This health advisory is due to smoke and haze coming into our region from wildfires in Canada.

Protecting New Yorkers until we get better sense of future air quality: Mayor Adams

The bad air quality prompted the US authorities to send air quality alerts to the New Yorkers as dust, pollution and smog covered the skies from the Great Lakes region to Cleveland to Buffalo. In an official statement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that an Air Quality Health Advisory had been issued across the city's all five boroughs due to worsening air pollution. Mayor Adams noted that the conditions were expected to improve through Wednesday morning.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for New York City until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 6/7. https://t.co/cumJ09HrMV — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) June 7, 2023

“We are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports,” Adams said in the statement published on June 6. “We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible.”

Northeastern US in a dystopian haze. Credit: AP

Air quality in New York worsened throughout the day until late Tuesday. According to the officials, the smoke from Canadian wildfires contributed to the worsening air quality. Thick smoke and haze obscured the views in New Jersey across the Hudson River. Residents woke up to the bad air pollution engulfing the American city while the sun resembled a reddish orb during the evening. A more lavender haze was seen during the dusk in Philadelphia.

LIVE AQI of NY on June 7 at around 7:53 pm. Credit: IQAir

In Brooklyn, the residents were reported comparing the air as if they were smelling the smoke from a campfire. New Yorkers at a Manhattan restaurant complained of the grey smokey sky as if a storm was brewing but that there was no rain. Sal and Lilly Murphy, the eyewitnesses who are residents of New york city, told SCMP: “It’s a little scary" situation. The northeast US states have been witnessing a deteriorating air quality index for several weeks now that was further worsened by the wildfires that scorched an estimated 3.3 million hectares (8.2 million acres) in neighbouring Canada during the summers.

Credit: IQAir

