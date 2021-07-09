New York Braces For Storm Elsa As Rains Flood Subways Across The City, Watch

Several videos posted on Twitter revealed that stations across New York were flooded with water due to heavy rains. The Manhattan Station at Broadway was drenched completely, with many commuters having to walk through the dirty water to reach the platforms with the water almost reaching their necks. Before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, the weather turned even worse as thundering rain kept pouring down the city.

Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Until noon on Friday, parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut were on high alert as it was predicted that the Elsa storm could unleash itself at any time across the area. Transit officials of New York City assured the public that they were actively working around the city to fix the problems related to drainage and flooding.

Sarah Feinberg, the interim president of New York City Transit, tweeted that the drains were working without any problems and that her crew was working “hard and fast and doing great work.” She asked her followers to allow them to work without causing any harm to both the workers and the commuters. Apart from the northernmost end of the A-line being interrupted due to heavy showers, subway services across the city were operating normally.

👇👇👇 Drains are working remarkably well, and NYCT crews are, as always, working hard and fast and doing great work. Give them room to work and be safe. Water is receding. Stay alert for additional storms. Working as quickly as we can to get everyone where they’re going. https://t.co/iV7KVKDr2y — Sarah Feinberg (@FeinbergSarah) July 8, 2021

Mr. Feinberg later gave an interview to NY Times giving an update and as well as an explanation of the reason behind the failure of the drainage systems. She said that the underground drains got overwhelmed by the intensity of the rains and due to this, the vents and stairways acted as conduits. Naturally, to settle the water levels on the roads, the water seeped into the underground stations and subways. She claimed that the storm took them by surprise as they had not anticipated that the areas that usually never flood will end up flooding this time.