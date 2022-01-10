New York Building Fire: Survivors Narrate Harrowing Ordeal That Killed 19 People On Jan 9

Amid the devastating COVID wave in the US, the New York City on Sunday woke with sounds of screams as an apartment fire killed as many as 19 people including, nine children. According to the authorities, the main reason for the deadly fire was a defective heater that initially damaged the smaller portion of the building but soon the dark black smoke spread across all the floors of the building. The firefighters who were involved in the rescue operation said they found victims on every floor, many suffering cardiac and respiratory arrests. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said some could not escape because of the volume of smoke.

While the residents, who have lost their loved ones to the fire said that the Bronx apartment building has smoke alarms. They confirmed the fire alarm was also sounded on Sunday but the residents ignored the threat because alarms were so common in the 120-unit building. The ignorance of the warning bells resulted in the killing of 19 people and the authorities said that the toll could rise. As the fire engulfed 19 people, those who left without their loved ones narrated the horrific stories."We all got out. My friend, her husband didn’t make it out. So I’m just thanking God that my family made it," said one resident, Winter Thomas, who escaped from the ninth floor with her mother, stepfather and siblings.

"It doesn’t make no sense. These are kids I grew up with, kids we went to school with," Thomas said.

Deadliest blaze incident in the last three decades, say authorities

On the way down, they sidestepped unresponsive bodies laying on the ground. Sandra Clayton, 61, heard neighbours screaming in the hallway: “Get out! Get out!" The 61-year-old said the exit points were filled with black smoke and therefore she used her mobile flashlight to move outside the building. While speaking to AP, Clayton said she was shocked to see her neighbours were lying on the staircase and at doors. According to Clayton, she tried to check their bodies if they were alive. "It was too late as the bodies were unresponsive," added Clayton. “I just ran down the steps as much as I could but people were falling all over me, screaming,” she recounted from St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated for smoke inhalation. "It was so horrific," the elderly woman said of the ordeal. "I was so scared." Meanwhile, the authorities said that they have ordered to ascertain other possibilities of New York building fire and added it was the deadliest blaze incident in the last three decades.

