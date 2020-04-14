COVID-19: New York, California Enter Into Pacts With Other States For Reopening

Ten United States governors from the east and west coast have teamed up separately to restore the economy by gradually reopening the businesses in the region. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the formation of a multi-state council aimed at developing a fully integrated regional framework to gradually lift the stay-at-home orders while minimising the risk of coronavirus spread. The total cases in the United States currently stand at 587,155.

Governor Cuomo teamed up with five counterparts in adjacent states of Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The New York Governor said in a statement that the only path to sustainable economic recovery is through a strong healthcare recovery. He added that a coordinated, regional approach, informed by a multi-state council of experts, will help them avoid a major setback with potentially disastrous consequences.

“I look forward to the day when the facts on the ground allow us to ease our restrictions and move our regional economy forward,” said Cuomo.

However, Delaware governor John Carney said that the situation in his state is getting worse with a rise in COVID-19 infections and subsequent hospitalisations. He urged Delawareans to stay home and not venture out unnecessarily while highlighting the need for a “consistent approach” for moving the states out of the health crisis.

'Shared approach'

On the West Coast, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee agreed on a shared vision for reopening the economies and controlling the pandemic. In a joint statement, the governors said that the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 with states acting in close coordination.

“We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies – one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business,” said the governors.

