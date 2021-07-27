New York City And California Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs For Government Employees

As the COVID-19 cases soar in New York City and California, Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered the state employees to get inoculated by the Coronavirus vaccine else to face weekly COVID-19 testing. According to a report by AP, the latest order came after the three of the US states- Florida, Texas and Missouri recorded 40% of all cases registered in the country.

Bill de Blasio directed the municipal employees including police officers and teachers to get the coronavirus vaccine in order to secure all the citizens from the deadly virus. He also warned the state employees to adhere to the protocols else face the weekly testing.

California follows New York City trends

In a similar move, California Governor Gavin Newsom also ordered as many as 2,46,000 state employees to get the covid vaccine jab which would commence from August 2 or else have to face the same precautions as mandated by New York City Mayor. However, it is unclear for those who have decided not to comply with the new protocols. Some of the unions representing New York municipal workers said the city could not impose the requirement without negotiations.

Meanwhile, appreciating the recent orders, former Baltimore health commissioner, Dr Leana Wen said that President Joe Biden should impose a mandatory vaccination at least at the government offices like trains, planes and federal buildings where a large workforce gathered at one place. "We require vaccine orders and vaccine verification,” said former Baltimore health commissioner. "We’re well past the time for the Biden administration to get on board with this. What we’re doing is not working. Doing more of the same is not the answer here," told Dr Leana to the Associated Press.

US officials suggest Biden mandate mask for vaccinated people also

So far, the Biden administration has recommended the unvaccinated mass to adhere to Covid precautions such as wearing of face maks and using of sanitiser at regular intervals. However, top officials have suggested President Biden mandating the wearing of face masks to the ones who have received both doses of Covid vaccines. According to CDC data, the vaccination drive has shown some positive trends this week as at least 6,57,000 vaccines were reported administered on Saturday and nearly 7,80,000 on Sunday.

