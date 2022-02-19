New York City Announces Plan To Stop Homeless People From Sheltering In Subways

In a major relief to commuters, New York (NY) on Friday released a major plan to remove homeless people from residing in the sprawling city's subway systems. Beginning from next week, more police officers and mental health workers will be deployed to the transit networks to enforce the rules more strictly, NY Mayor Eric Adams, who at point compared homelessness to a "cancerous sore", announced while addressing the media at a Lower Manhattan subway station.

"People tell me about their fear of using the system and we are going to ensure that fear is not New York’s reality...No more just doing whatever you want. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard, ride the system and get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying,” the Associated Press quoted Mayor Adams as saying.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined Mayor Adams at the announcement on Friday, saying that the new rules will ensure safety for subway commuters and in turn help recover the state from the devastating aftermath of the pandemic. “We know it’s a big problem. But shame on us if this moment in time, if we don’t turn over every single stone, find every possible way to deal with this,” Hochul said, as per AP.

Today we announced crucial investments to support New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, and I was glad to have a strong advocate like @homeless_hero with me for this important day. pic.twitter.com/yGxku7heE8 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 18, 2022

Under the aggressive push to reduce the congregation of homeless people sleeping in subways, the New York Police Department (NYPD) will be given a "clear mandate" to strictly enforce the rules of conduct in adherence to the city's transit protocols. These include a prohibition against lying down on a seat in trains, creating an unhygienic environment and smoking or using drugs openly in a subway.

Felony assaults rise in New York subways

The robust move to eradicate homeless people from subways comes against the backdrop of rising felony assaults in the city's transit network. As per The Guardian, the incidents of harassment and fatal attacks increased by 25% in 2021 from 2019. Last month, an Asian-American has shoved off a platform into the tracks. Following the including, Mayor Adams referred to homeless people as a "complex problem," adding that it is necessary to "remove cancer and start the healing process." However, Adams' spokesperson Fabien Levy, on Friday, promptly made a damage control by saying that the Mayor was "abundantly clear today that his heart breaks when he sees fellow New Yorkers sleeping on trains."

NYC to expand outreach program for homeless

NYPD will begin additional training on enforcing rules of conduct. The officers will be stationed at the end of subway lines, who will ensure all passengers empty the train, Mayor Adams said. Apart from increasing enforcement, New York Governor Hochul said that city will expand its outreach programs for homeless people. At least 24,000 people in New York are currently unsheltered in addition to 50,000 who are already accommodated under the city's shelter system.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)