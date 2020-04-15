New York City: Over 10,000 Coronavirus Deaths Suspected

The coronavirus outbreak continues to expand its horizon and is growing at a rapid pace. The number of casualties regarding the novel coronavirus in New York City witnessed an upsurge and surpassed 10,000 on April 14. Ther health officials reportedly said that almost 4,000 people who were never tested positive of the deadly disease were presumed to have died from the virus.

As per reports, the city’s health department revealed that 3,778 people had probably fallen prey to the disease, while 6,589 were the confirmed cases of fatalities. According to reports, the new figures that were released on April 14 evening states that the total number of deaths in the Big Apple, which is currently the COVID-19 epicenter in America soar to 10,367.

As per reports, according to the officials, the number of the "probable" cases is the reason behind the suspected number of cases regarding the coronavirus disease. As per reports, according to department guidelines, Probable deaths define someone who does not get tested for coronavirus but produces a certificate that states the cause of death as COVID-19.

Coronavirus has created a huge impact on New York City

While commenting upon the statistics and data that showed the rise in the cases, the city's health commissioner, Oxiris Barbot, reportedly said that these data reflect the impact that the deadly virus has created on the city. Barbot added that the data will be useful for the officials to determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide them in their decisions against it.

NYC has become that state in the USA which is accounting for the highest number of casualties from the infection. Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly said that the city's official death toll probably underestimated the true extent of the deadly virus.

Blasio had explained that many people who died at their homes were not even included in the casualty tally from coronavirus, even though the disease was likely their cause of death. According to o Blasio, the extra deaths are suspected to have been occurred in nursing homes and other care centers which might have gone unreported.

(Image credit: AP)