New York City Is Sinking Under Its Own Buildings' Weight, THESE Locations Are At Huge Risk

A new NASA report revealed that New York City would collapse beneath the weight of its own city. Among the list of the first areas to be affected by such a tragedy are LaGuardia Airport, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Coney Island. According to this latest study, the five boroughs of New York City are sinking more quickly than the city as a whole, which is sinking at a rate of 1.6 millimetres annually.

The study, which was conducted by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute for Technology from 2016 to 2023, stated that the US Open Venue- Arthur Ashe Stadium and runways at LaGuardia airport would be witnessing the most sinking, owering at rates of 3.7 and 4.6 millimetres per year, respectively. These two locations may have more chance of sinking faster since they were both constructed over previous landfills.

Will New York City disappear?

The threat presented by the city's sinking could be worsened due to the rising sea levels. Hurricanes and extratropical storms have caused coastal flooding in the city, as pet the study. NASA scientists further shared the example of Superstorm Sandy of 2012 which devastated the city. "Protecting coastal populations and assets from coastal flooding is an ongoing challenge for New York City. The combined effect of natural sea level variations and destructive storms is being increasingly exacerbated by ongoing sea level rise," wrote the researchers in the report.

While sharing the list of places sinking in New York City, the report said Interstate 78 would also sink at nearly double the rate of the rest of the city. Notably, Interstate 78 passes through the Holland Tunnel that connects Manhattan to New Jersey. The southern half of Governors Island, Midland and South Beach in Staten Island and Arverne by the Sea, a coastal neighbourhood in southern Queens, would also sink faster.

Reason behind sinking

According to a NASA press release, some of the motion has been witnessed due to the natural processes which date back thousands of years to the most recent ice age. About 24,000 years ago, a huge ice sheet spread across most of New England, and a wall of ice more than a mile high covered what is today Albany in upstate New York.

NASA scientists explained that Earth's mantle is more of a flexed mattress, which has been slowly moving and adjusting ever since. New York City, which sits on land that was raised just outside the edge of the ice sheet, is now sinking back down. Scientists have revealed that on average the metropolitan area subsided by about 0.06 inches (1.6 millimetres) per year. To study the sinking of New York, scientists have used advanced data processing techniques to map the motion in detail and pinpointed neighbourhoods and landmarks