New York City Says To Illegal Immigrants 'it Is Out Of Space' And Can't Support Them

In response to a growing influx of asylum seekers arriving in the city from the southern border, New York City is taking measures to discourage further migration. The city has launched a campaign to combat misinformation surrounding immigration, including the distribution of informative flyers.

Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, announced this initiative during a briefing on Wednesday, as per a report from Axios. According to Williams-Isom, the city plans to circulate these flyers not only within New York City but also in other cities from which people are coming to the metropolis, including at shelters, intake centers, and through various NGOs and nonprofits across the nation.

Here is what you need to know

The primary goal of this campaign is to dispel inaccurate information that may be encouraging individuals to move to New York City in search of housing and support. Williams-Isom emphasized the urgent need to clarify that the city is simply running out of space.

"We want to make sure that we're being clear with people that New York City is out of space," Williams-Isom stated. The flyers carry stark warnings for asylum seekers, cautioning them about "misinformation on social media and from human traffickers." They stress that New York City's resources have reached their limit. The flyers explicitly mention that asylum seekers are receiving notices to vacate shelters and that they will not be accommodated in hotels.

Democrat run cities are struggling to manage the surge

Furthermore, the campaign advises migrants that New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the world and suggests that more affordable options might be available in other cities. It also highlights the city's inability to assist asylum seekers in obtaining work permits and warns that finding employment may not be easy.

This move by New York City officials comes after months of pleading for federal aid to address the migrant crisis. Many Democratic-run cities have struggled to manage the surge of newly arrived asylum seekers, particularly as Republican governors have transported thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities like New York City. These cities promise services to migrants that may not be readily available in other parts of the country.

As New York City grapples with this complex issue, it remains to be seen how effective the campaign's efforts will be in deterring asylum seekers from heading to the city in search of refuge and resources.