New York City Mayor Says Decision On Reopening To Be Taken In June

New York City, which has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases across the US will remain closed until June, the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly said. This comes as three major regions of the New York are set to reopen on May 15. New York City has reported a decline in COVID-19 related fatalities and hospital admissions in recent times, however, the mayor said that these figures had to continue in order for the city to reopen.

"On the reopening, we're clearly not ready yet. So I think it's fair to say that June is when we are potentially going to be able to make some real changes if we can continue our progress," Mayor Blasio said at his daily press briefing on May 11.

Three regions to reopen

Meanwhile, state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that three regions -- Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions -- have met the seven metrics required to begin phase 1 of the reopening plan. Cuomo added that if the trend of declining cases continued in the state, they could begin phase 1 of relaxation from May 15. According to reports, this phase would allow businesses like construction, manufacturing, wholesale, retail for curbside pickup and drop off along with agriculture, forestry and fishing to reopen.

Read: New York: 3 Children Die From A Rare Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To COVID-19

Read: COVID-19 Reunion: Elderly New York Couple Meet After 56 Days Of Lockdown Separation

In addition to that, certain low-risk businesses and recreational activities including gardening, drive-in movie theatres, low-risk tennis etc will also reopen. He added that, however, Regional control centres had been established to monitor the situation in each region along with the speed of reopening based on the guidelines.He further said that authorities would also monitor the hospitalisation rate, death rate, the number of new hospitalisations, testing, contact tracing amongst others within its region during the reopening and alert the state if the region's metrics no longer met the reopening guidelines and adjust the reopening plan for that region accordingly.

Read: Pak Minister Claims New York Will Follow 'smart Lockdown' Concept Introduced PM Imran Khan

Read: In New York’s Subway Shutdown, An Unthinkable Departure

Image: Twitter/ nycgob