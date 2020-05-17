New York Guv Says New COVID-19 Cases Coming From People Leaving Home

New York's new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exercise or socialize, rather than from essential workers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said while speaking at the press conference, on May 16. As of Saturday evening, more than 353,000 have been infected from the novel coronavirus in New York, including at least 196,000 cases in New York City.

"A person on movement got infected and either went to the hospital or a person got infected and went home and infected the other people at home," Governor Cuomo said. Further, he added, while last week he had theorized that new cases were coming from essential workers, that was exactly wrong. He said, addressing the press briefing, that the infection rate among essential workers was much lower than the general population and the new cases that were coming were predominantly from people who were not working and were at home.

On May 16, the number of confirmed cases decelerated to 2,419, from the previous 2,762. State data revealed that the new cases statewide fluctuated between 2,100 and 2,500 per day, as per media state media reports. State's budget director, Robert Mujica, reportedly said that the health officials expected to research more information about the genesis of the new cases of the novel coronavirus from contact tracing in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, Cuomo told the daily COVID-19 briefing that the New York State was hiring thousands of workers for tracing the contacts of those that tested positive to the virus, including ones exposed.

Hospitalizations fell to 6,220

However, state-wide, the NY governor explained that the outbreak was ebbing with coronavirus hospitalizations falling to 6,220, more than a third of the level at the peak one month ago, according to state data. In central and upstate New York, and other five regions where restrictions were eased as early as May 15, construction and manufacturing units resumed operations. Also, retail businesses offered curbside pick up or in-store pickup for orders placed. Although a broader pause on activity in New York City and elsewhere was active as of May 28.

States of New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware, as well as New York, will partially reopen beaches for the Memorial Day holiday, commencing weekend, May 23, Cuomo said at the briefing. New York's Watkins Glen International auto race circuit would reopen June 1, without fans he added.

