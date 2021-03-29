New York: COVID-19 Vaccination Center Plays Live Music For Inoculated People

A coronavirus vaccination centre in New York is playing live music for all the people who get their vaccine jabs. In a unique move to encourage vaccination, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has now set the stage for live musicians who delight immune citizens by playing compositions by ace musicians including Antonio Vivaldi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach amongst others. The played music is part of a series of daily, two-hour midday concerts from a collaboration between the nonprofit group Sing for Hope and violinist Victoria Paterson, Associated Press reported.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Pianist Barbara Podgurski said that her recent performances at the vaccination site was the first public performance she made since the COVID-19 hit the city. “There were three months where I didn’t play the piano because I felt hopeless," she said. “The reaction … I haven’t heard in a year. You realize how much people need music in their lives, to feel beauty and magic. It gives them hope," she said.

Podgurski, who also plays at the centre said that with the city’s “live entertainment scene” still largely shut down, any paying job is extremely welcome. Some friends, she said, had to sell beloved instruments to pay bills amid the crisis. Meanwhile, Dr. Azmatullah Hussaini, who works as a medical contractor at the centre said that music helps ease the stress and anxiety related to the vaccine shots.

All Image Credits: Associated Press

Vaccination in the US

As of March 29, at least 93,631,163 or 28.2 per cent of the US has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 51,593,564 or 15.5 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country has received 142,918,525 doses of vaccines out of which 143 million have been administered. Till now, 30,038,363 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the country.