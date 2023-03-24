New York DA Slams Republicans For Interfering In 'hush Money' Case Probe

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has blamed Republicans in the US Congress for interfering in the Donald Trump case investigation, reported the Guardian. Former US President Donald Trump has paid hush money to the adult film star Stormy Daniels. While sharing about the inference, Bragg wrote in the letter: "Testimony and documents related to the investigation “only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested … and his lawyers repeatedly urged you to intervene”. This has not been presented as “a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry”. Further, Bragg wrote in his letter, that another day would pass without an indictment of Trump, who announced his presidential run recently, "for offences related to the $130,000 payment made in 2016 and potentially including falsification of business records, tax fraud and/or campaign finance violations," stated the letter.

Donald Trump's hush money case investigation

Before the case hearing, Trump was expected to be arrested on Tuesday. However, Trump was not arrested and the day passed by swiftly. According to the Guardian reports, aides of the former US president shared: "Trump wants to be seen in handcuffs and has even mused on how being shot while being arraigned might help him return to the White House."

In Georgia, another indictment has been filed over Trump’s election subversion efforts there, as per media reports. Donald Trump has been already facing federal investigations for his election subversion and his retention of classified records, a New York civil suit over his business practices and a defamation suit arising from an allegation of rape by writer E Jean Carroll. However, he has denied all the allegations for which he has been charged with.