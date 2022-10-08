New York Declares State Of Emergency Over Influx Of Migrants: 'A Humanitarian Crisis'

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency in response to a "crisis situation" brought on by an inflow of migrants. The asylum seekers are being transported into the city by Republican governors in waves of buses. Speaking from City Hall on Friday, Adams claimed that the city of New York is currently in a “crisis situation” and added, “more than 61,000 people in our shelter system.” According to the BBC report, recent months have seen a migration of people from Republican states like Texas, Arizona, and Florida to Democratic regions.

The Mayor further highlighted in a statement, “This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America. It is being accelerated by American political dynamics”. He claimed that thousands of refugees have been bused into New York City and just dropped off without notification or coordination of care. He also said that additional asylum seekers have been arriving every day.

Migrants crisis in New York

Stating the more than 61,000 individuals are residing in the shelter system, Adams stressed that it includes the thousands of homeless New Yorkers as well as the thousands of refugees who have just been bused in from other areas of the country. One in five of the almost 20,000 children are asylum seekers, and the overall number is rising every day, he mentioned.

Since the month of April of this year, over 17,000 asylum applicants, largely from South America, have been transported by bus from the southern border to New York City. He asserted, "Many of these asylum seekers don't know where they are going or what awaits them at the end of the line." Besides this, he added, “Hundreds of buses have arrived in New York City.”

Since the beginning of September, as per the Mayor, they have seen five to six buses every day on average. At least nine buses showed up on October 6. He further said, “The majority are adults who cannot legally work in this country. Many are families with school-aged children. Some are in desperate need of serious medical care.”

New York state of emergency

The city is getting ready to spend $1 billion on its crisis response, according to the mayor. For the city to be able to pay for housing and services immediately, he has asked for federal and state funding.

New York City is being forced to bear far more than its fair share of a national crisis caused by political motivations. Join me at City Hall to talk about asylum seekers. https://t.co/55IkEkDghE — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 7, 2022

No agreement was ever made to take on the task of assisting thousands of asylum seekers. This obligation was just abruptly forced upon them, Adams added. He described how the city has established 42 emergency shelters and enrolled 5,500 kids in schools, however, more assistance is required. He claimed that declaring a state of emergency and issuing an executive order are required to enable local authorities to deploy resources more rapidly.

According to the Independent report, Adams' remarks came just a few days after he gave the order to build a sizable tent city in response to complaints from rights organisations. The plan ran into difficulties after the location where the tents were supposed to be located was inundated by strong rainfall.

(Image: AP)