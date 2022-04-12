New York Firing: At Least 16 Injured; Attack Creates Chaos At Brooklyn Subway Station

At least 16 people have been injured after an unidentified attacker opened fire at a New York subway station in Brooklyn early on Tuesday. According to the New York City Fire Department, the incident took place at the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park, at 8:30 am ET. As of now, no active bombs have been discovered in the area. In the aftermath, visuals of chaotic scenes have emerged from the Brooklyn Subway Station where people could be seen running in panic to safeguard their lives. Several others were seen lying flat on the ground amidst the smoke.

The New York Police Department has said that the attacker was wearing an orange-coloured vest and gas mask, and is currently on the run. At present, NYPD and the FBI have commenced their investigation on the motives of the attackers. Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that her office will work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the NYPD as the investigation continues. Officers and first responders are currently responding to reports of smoke inside the station, which started after smoke devices in the trains were set off. The area has been cordoned off.

I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues. https://t.co/dM2hKnhoql — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 12, 2022

NYPD asks witnesses to help with information

Amidst the lookout for the attacker, NYPD has called for help from eyewitnesses. “Any witnesses are asked to call NYPD at 800577TIPS,” the department said in a message. They have also asked people to stay clear of the area.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

US President Joe Biden briefed on the incident

The White House informed that President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the horrifying incident. According to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, senior staff from the White House are currently in contact with New York City Mayor Eric Adams as well as New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell to offer any assistance required. At present, NYPD has launched an investigation and has called for eyewitnesses to contact.

Image: AP, Republic World