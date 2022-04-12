New York Firing: 'Very Dangerous' Suspect On Loose Can Attack Again, Says Security Expert

As the situation continues to unfold at 36th Street Subway Station, the NYPD has released the physical description of the attacker. The cops have described the suspected shooter as a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Asking residents to clear the area, they said that the shooter is currently on the loose and was ‘very dangerous.’ NYPD and the FBI have both launched a full-fledged probe and are also investigating the incident from a terrorism angle.

Meanwhile, an American security expert has said that “he (the shooter) certainly can do it again and perhaps has other plans to do it in the not-so-far future.” The police suspect the shooting to be a lone wolf attack. Previously, the New York Police Department informed that the attacker was wearing an orange-coloured construction vest and gas mask. He was also seen carrying a cylinder on his back.

At least 16 people have been injured after the attacker opened fire at a New York subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday. According to the New York City Fire Department, the incident took place at the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park, at 8:30 am ET. While several undetonated devices have been found, there are no active bombs amongst them.

NYPD asks witnesses to contact

Amidst the lookout for the attacker, NYPD has called for help from eyewitnesses. “Any witnesses are asked to call NYPD at 800577TIPS,” the department said in a message. They have also asked people to stay clear of the area.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

New York Governor joins the investigation

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul informed that her office will work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the NYPD as the investigation continues. Officers and first responders are currently responding to reports of smoke inside the station, which started after smoke devices in the trains were set off. The area has been cordoned off.

I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues. https://t.co/dM2hKnhoql — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 12, 2022

Image: AP/Republic World