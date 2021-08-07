New York: Former Aide To Governor Cuomo Files Complaint Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

A woman who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast in the Executive Mansion in Albany filed a criminal complaint against the politician at the Albany County Sheriff’s office on Thursday.

The US law enforcement department informed about the filing of the complaint on Friday. This is the first known instance where a woman made an official report with any law enforcement agency over alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo. The woman, who has not revealed her identity to the public, was an executive assistant who told state investigators that Cuomo groped her on one occasion.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple was quoted by The New York Times as saying that the complaint has opened the possibility of the Democratic governor being arrested. Cuomo could be detained if investigators or the county district attorney determines that he committed a crime.

Apple said that the end result could see Cuomo arrested after which it would be up to the DA to prosecute the accused. It should be mentioned here that the former aide was one of at least 11 women who have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

The woman had told investigators that the NY Governor called her to the mansion on November 2020, led her into a room, closed the door, slid his hand under her blouse and cupped her breast over her bra. The woman also alleged that Cuomo once rubbed her rear end while they were posing together for a photo. In an online briefing with reporters, Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, initially failed to address the criminal complaint. She, however, said that the allegation was fabricated.

Growing calls for Cuomo’s resignation

Meanwhile, following the report from the state’s attorney general, a growing number of legislators and government officials, including US President Joe Biden, have called on Cuomo. Several feel that an impeachment process should be put in motion to remove Cuomo from office. In case Cuomo is impeached or chooses to resign, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would be next in line and could become the state's first woman governor.

Cuomo, on the other hand, remains more defiant than ever and has refuted the allegations, saying that the facts are “much different than what has been portrayed”. He also said that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances”. Instead, he alleged that the probe itself was fueled by “politics and bias”.

