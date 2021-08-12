New York Gets 1st Female Governor In 233-yr History As Kathy Hochul Replaces Andrew Cuomo

In New York's 233 year-long history, Kathy Hochul becomes the first woman to lead the state following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo as governor. Former Democratic congresswoman, Hochul has served as lieutenant governor since 2015. She will replace Cuomo until his third four-year term in office ends in December 2022.

All you need to know about Kathy Hochul

Cuomo and Hochul's connection dates back to 2014 when he had asked Kathy to join the gubernatorial ticket. Following this, both won in 2014 and then again in 2018.

As lieutenant governor, Hochul chaired 10 economic development councils that invested in projects across the state. She co-chairs a task force to combat heroin and opioid abuse and also led Cuomo's "Enough is Enough" campaign in 2015 to combat sexual assault on college campuses.

Hochul has also worked as a legal and legislative aide to John LaFalce, a congressman from New York, and then to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a towering political figure in the state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns

On August 10, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation in order to skip an impeachment in the State Assembly after a withering report from the state's attorney general alleged he had sexually harassed not one but 11 women.

Addressing the media, Andrew Cuomo said, "I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to the government. My resignation will be effective in 14 days."

Earlier Cuomo had denied the mentioned wrongdoing as his friendship with his employees is been misinterpreted.

In a video statement, Cuomo said that his conduct and motives had been mischaracterized by his accusers, and gave no sign that he was contemplating resignation.

He stated, "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed, I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances".

Joe Biden demands Andrew Cuomo's resignation

Following New York Attorney General Letitia James's information that Governor Andrew Cuomo has sexually harassed women in his state office, on Tuesday, August 3, US President Joe Biden had urged Cuomo to resign from his position.

Biden had told reporters, "I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for a fact".

(Image credit: AP)