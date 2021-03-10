New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Inappropriate Conduct By Sixth Woman

Another woman has come forward and accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, reported Albany Times Union. The incident allegedly took place when the woman, who is also a member of the Executive Chamber staff, was called to the governor’s mansion for work. Cuomo responded to the allegation by saying that he is unaware of the latest allegation, which has been made by an aide who claims he touched her inappropriately late last year.

His comments came after the Albany Times Union reported that the governor’s office was made aware of the latest claim during the weekend. As per reports, the information had already been passed to the attorney general’s office. Apart from this, five other women have accused Cuomo of inappropriate behaviour.

As a consequence, the governor has been facing increasing pressure for resignation. Recently, two top Democrats in New York's legislature withdrew their support for Cuomo. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say that Cuomo should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a statement said, “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York”.

"There is no way I resign"

In a statement, the Stweart-cousins said that New York is in the middle of a pandemic and it is important to govern without any distraction. They further said, “New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign”. However, Cuomo is defiant as he told reporters, “There is no way I resign”.

Earlier, Cuomo said in a statement that he is “truly sorry” if his conduct had ever been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation” as the pressure against him over sexual harassment allegations grew. In the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo issued a statement saying that "sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny... I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business”. "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal,” he added before admitting some of his comments might have been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry”.

(Image Credit: AP)