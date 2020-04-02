New York Governor Cuomo Issues Heartbreaking Statement as TV Anchor Brother Tests Positive

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday expressed dismay after his younger brother and CNN TV news anchor Chris Cuomo tested positive for COVID-19. Following the development, the New York Governor released his statement which indicated grim sadness and asserted how everyone is vulnerable to the COVID-19 outbreak.

READ | Coronavirus: Prominent US TV News Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive; Issues Statement

Chris Cuomo tests positive, brother expresses sadness

Opening up about his brother's condition on Twitter, Andrew Cuomo stated how he was not able to save his younger sibling. He also mentioned how the virus could affect everyone. Further in his statement, the elder sibling also expressed love for his brother. Here's his complete statement:

We are all vulnerable to this virus.



I couldn’t protect my little brother. He couldn’t protect himself. And it's scary.



I'm worried about him just as we are all worried about the people we love.



I love you, little brother. Stay strong. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 1, 2020

READ: US TV Anchor With Coronavirus Completes News Show From His Basement

CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive; completes show from basement

Christopher Cuomo of CNN on Tuesday tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after experiencing symptoms. Following the shocking confirmation, Cuomo issued a statement and said that he will be working from his home basement. Apparently, Cuomo mentioned how he had been exposed to some people who have been tested positive as well.

Even so, a bleary-eyed Chris Cuomo later anchored his CNN show from his basement via a remote link. During his show, he interviewed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, an emergency room nurse and CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, who expressed worry about one of Cuomo's symptoms.

READ | 'China, The Originator Of Virus, Now Supplies Ventilators And Masks': New York Governor

(With Agency Inputs)