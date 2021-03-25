New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Gave Family Members Special Access To COVID Tests: Report

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces calls to resign over allegations of sexual harassment, a new report has emerged alleging the Democrat gave family members special access to COVID-19 tests early on in the pandemic. According to The Washington Post, Governor Cuomo allegedly gave his family members, including his brother Chris Cuomo, special access to state-administered tests. The report states that Cuomo arranged for state doctors to visit the homes of his family members to conduct tests.

The report alleges that state-run labs were directed to quickly process the test results of people associated with Cuomo despite lack of resources in the early days of the pandemic when most Americans were struggling to get a test done. According to The Washington Post, officials from the Cuomo administration have declined to comment on his brother getting a special access COVID test, saying the state’s health privacy law prevents them from disclosing information about any state subject.

Cuomo’s spokesperson, in a response to The Washington Post, said the administration had assisted several members of the general public at the start of the pandemic, including reporters, legislators, state officials, and family members, especially those who lived in the highly affected areas. As per the report, Cuomo’s brother Chris, who works with CNN as an anchor, was reportedly tested by a New York Health Department doctor before he tested positive for the virus last year in March. The doctor reportedly visited Chris Cuomo at his home and conducted a series of tests on him and his family members.

Cuomo's term marred by controversies

In January this year, the New York State Attorney General, after an investigation, concluded that Cuomo’s administration undercounted COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes after they were directed by the Health Department to admit COVID patients. Later, Cuomo’s aide told state Democratic leaders that the Governor intentionally delayed the release of a report detailing COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, fearing his rivals could use it to bring down his ratings.

Cuomo’s mid-COVID term has been marred by controversies, including several allegations of sexual harassment from former employees. The state Attorney General is conducting an independent review of the allegations after the Assembly rejected an impeachment vote. Cuomo has also dismissed the allegations and has refused to step down as Governor of New York.

(Image Credit: AP)