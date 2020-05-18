New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Gets Tested For COVID-19 On Live TV

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on May 17 got tested for the deadly coronavirus on live TV as he also announced that all people in the state experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests. While speaking at the daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said that any New Yorker experiencing flu-like symptoms or those who will be retiring to work as part of phased reopening across the state can now get tested.

It’s quick, easy and painless. If I have time, you do too. pic.twitter.com/0ANntppYVK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2020

Cuomo getting tested on live TV comes as the state is expanding eligibility as it deals with a surplus of testing capacity. Cuomo said that ‘drive-thru’ and ‘walk-in’ testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they’re capable of each day. He also informed that the state is testing approximately 40,000 people per day.

Furthermore, the NY Governor also added that an agreement with CVS will allow samples to be collected at more than 60 pharmacies across the state. While testing Nw York City is being expanded to 123 CityMD walk-in clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio also reportedly made an urgent appeal for blood donations. Blasio on Sunday reportedly said that the coronavirus-related blood drive cancellations have led supplies to dwindle to about two days’ worth, which could mean postponing some surgeries.

Over three lakh cases

Meanwhile, NY states have more than three lakh confirmed cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 22,619 lives in the region. As the states have also eased the lockdown restricts, Cuomo also said that the cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exercise or socialize, rather than from essential workers. Meanwhile, Cuomo also told the daily COVID-19 briefing that the New York State was hiring thousands of workers for tracing the contacts of those that tested positive to the virus, including ones exposed.

While speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Cuomo said, "A person on movement got infected and either went to the hospital or a person got infected and went home and infected the other people at home”. He also added, “The infection rate among essential workers was much lower than the general population and the new cases that were coming were predominantly from people who were not working and were at home”.

(Image credit: AP)

