New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Grants Clemency To 21 Individuals Ahead Of Christmas Day

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to 21 convicts ahead of Christmas Day, saying that the individuals displayed substantial evidence of remorse for the crimes they had committed. The pardoned individuals include two women who were convicted for killing their abusive partners. Most of the people granted clemency by Governor Cuomo were convicted for either the possession or sale of controlled substances.

"Government is uniquely situated to harness the power of redemption, encourage those who have committed crimes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and help those individuals work toward a better future for themselves and others. Those receiving pardons have, for years, demonstrated they are strong functioning members of their community and deserving of a clean slate that will allow them to escape the stigma of a long-ago conviction," Cuomo said in a statement.

Commutations and full pardons

Maria Ordonez killed her abusive boyfriend when she was just 20 and has served six years out of a nine-year sentence. Ordonez killed her boyfriend during an incident where he was beating and choking her. Ordonez's sentence has been lessened in duration by Governor Cuomo. The 64-year-old Theresa Debo, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 2006 for killing in self-defence, has already served 16 years out of a 22-year sentence. Debo had always lived in an abusive environment since her childhood and had no prior criminal history before she killed her boyfriend. Debo's sentence has been commuted by Cuomo.

Two individuals named Rosemarie Robinson, 54, and Kaydian McKenzie, 43, who were convicted of Criminal Possession of Marijuana, have received full pardons from Governor Cuomo. The pardon will allow the two to live in the United States with their family. Robinson, who is the mother of five children and been the sole provider for her family and hopes to open a restaurant someday. While McKenzie, who is a registered nurse and has worked at a nursing home in New York State throughout the COVID-19 crisis, has three children.

(Image Credit: AP)

