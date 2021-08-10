New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations From 11 Women

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 10 announced his resignation in order to skip an impeachment in the State Assembly after a withering report from the state's attorney general alleged he had sexually harassed not one but 11 women. The grave accusations led to calls from top Democrats, including Presiden Joe Biden, that he stepped down from the office.

Shortly after the report was released, Cuomo maintained, "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,"

Prior to rendering resignation, Cuomo intended to run for a fourth term, a feat his 3-term governor father, Late Mario Cuomo, was not able to achieve.

Earlier, Cuomo’s top aide had resigned on August 8 amid the sexual harassment scandal involving her boss.

Multiple women have accused the New York Governor of sexual harassment and assault. According to a 2018 report from Edison Research, 21 percent of Americans have stated that they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, says The Hill. Equal Rights Advocates has joined a group of other gender justice and survivor organisations in calling for Cuomo to be removed from office by the New York State legislature.

New York Governor accused of sexual harassment

Noreen Farrell, the women's rights group Equal Rights Advocates executive director, stated that many other bad actors collectively enabled Governor Cuomo's conduct. Farrell has revealed that they were operating in a system that was designed to discourage survivors from seeking and receiving justice. According to an independent investigation launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo and his aides retaliated against women who came forward with complaints against him. According to the governor's first accuser attorney Jill Bassinger, Lindsey Boylan will sue Cuomo for alleged retaliation.

Reportedly, Boylan and several other women have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct, unwanted kissing, and inappropriate remarks in a workplace environment. James and attorney Anne Clark spoke with 179 people during the investigation, including 11 complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber. Reportedly, the prosecutors also found that the governor harassed a state trooper assigned to his protective detail. Cuomo joins a growing list of influential men who have been removed from their positions due to sexual misconduct allegations against them.

Andrew Cuomo's office denies the allegation

Cuomo's office called Boylan's claims "quite simply false" but they led to numerous other women coming to the fore and confide they'd been mistreated and to a flood of Democratic legislators calling for his resignation.

In 2017, the "Me Too" movement led men across various industries to be ousted from their jobs. Observers have noted that there is still work to be done in the public and private sectors while redressing sexual harassment cases.