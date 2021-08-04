New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Several Women; Here's What Happens Next

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former state government employees, according to an independent investigation conducted by two lawyers. Investigators said that they substantiated sexual harassment allegations against him from 11 women, many of who have worked for him. However, Cuomo, once widely beloved for his response to the pandemic, continues to deny the allegations and maintains that he isn’t going anywhere. Now, here are the takeaways from the investigation report, along with what happens next:

Accusations against Cuomo

Multiple women have accused the New York Governor of sexual harassment and assault. The public allegations had started in December and it ranged from inappropriate comments to forced kisses and groping. One woman accused Cuomo of groping her breast. Another, Lindsey Boylan, said that the New York Governor kissed her on lips and “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs”.

Is Cuomo guilty?

Well, no. The investigation can’t find anyone guilty. Additionally, the proof was civil and not criminal in nature. However, investigators found that 11 women were telling the truth about the New York governor’s behaviour and that Cuomo created a hostile work environment “rife with fear and intimidation”.

Will Cuomo be charged?

According to AP, state Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw the probe, said there would be no criminal referral but local police. However, she also added that prosecutors can use the evidence and findings to build their own cases. The district attorney in New York’s capital, Albany, even said that he was requesting James’ investigative materials and encouraged victims to come forward.

Cuomo faces pressure to resign

Following the investigation, US President Joe Biden - once Cuomo’s close ally - urged the NY Governor to resign from his position. Biden said that while he hadn’t read the report, he thought Cuomo should quit. Additionally, both US senators for New York, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have also said that he should resign. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the governors of neighbouring New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, and many other Democrats, have also urged Cuomo to step down from his position.

What’s next if Cuomo doesn’t resign?

The state Assembly has the power to bring impeachment charges against Cuomo. It even aims to wrap up its own probe “as quickly as possible”. According to Speaker Carl Heastie, Cuomo could no longer remain in the office. The Assembly could also theoretically vote to launch impeachment proceedings before the probe is finished.

Who would become governor if Cuomo leaves?

According to AP, Kathy Hochul, the 62-year-old lieutenant governor, could become the New York governor of Cuomo resigns or is impeached. The Democrat from western New York once served in Congress but has a limited public profile in the state.

Cuomo’s response to the investigation

Cuomo is more defiant than ever. He has refuted the allegations in a taped response and said that the facts are “much different than what has been portrayed”. He also said that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances”. Further, he alleged that the probe itself was fueled by “politics and bias”.

Governor Cuomo Responds to Independent Reviewer Report: https://t.co/sgPuPEDXRU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2021

(Image: AP)