New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Several Women, Investigation Confirms

According to an investigation, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former state government employees, New York Attorney General Letitia James said, adding that the Democratic leader has violated state and federal laws. This development comes after several women accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct last year.

The independent investigation was conducted by two lawyers who talked to 179 people, including complainants, current and ex-employees, state troopers and others who had connections with the governor.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, federal and state laws,” Attorney General James said at a press conference on Tuesday, August 3, reported AP.

One woman accused Cuomo of groping her breast. Another, Lindsey Boylan, said that the New York Governor kissed her on lips and 'would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs.'

After Boylan raised accusations last December, the Cuomo administration retaliated by releasing memos revealing that Boylan tendered resignation after employees complained that she belittled and yelled at them. She accused that records were made public to tarnish her reputation. Some women also said that the Governor asked them personal questions about sex and dating.

“Some suffered through unwanted touching and grabbing of their most intimate body parts. Others suffered through repeated offensive, sexually suggestive, or gender-based comments. A number of them endured both. None of them welcomed it. And all of them found it disturbing, humiliating, uncomfortable and inappropriate,” said Joon Kim, one of the investigators, reported AP.

Cuomo denies charges

Meanwhile, Cuomo has repeatedly denied charges against him. His office informed that the governor took sexual harassment training, but failed to provide any document proving it.

Since the allegations were raised there have been calls from Cuomo's resignation. Top Democrat leaders, including US senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer also supported the calls. However, the New York Governor has been raising money for his fourth term.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)