New York Governor Cuomo Says Trump Blurring The Lines Between Protesters And Looters

War of words between US President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has intensified after the latter accused Trump of blurring the lines between protesters and looters. Cuomo, a popular Democrat, said that the US President wants people to only watch the footage of looting and not the video clip of the murder of Geroge Floyd.

Taking to Twitter, the 62-year-old Democrat highlighted that the vast majority of protesters are peaceful and are separate from the criminals who are using the situation for their own purposes. He added that criminal activity and looting must stop because not only it is illegal but also distracts from the point of the protests.

There are those who want to intentionally blur the lines between peaceful, legitimate protesters and looters.



The president is among them.



They want you to watch the videos of the looting — not the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered.



Don't fall for it. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 2, 2020

'Call up National Guard'

Trump has been repeatedly calling for the deployment of the National Guard in New York City following sporadic incidents of loot and violence. Trump said that Cuomo refused to accept his offer of a “dominating” National Guard even after New York was lost to the “looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all other forms of Lowlife and Scum”. In another tweet, the US President said that “New York’s finest” are not being allowed to perform their “magic”

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Read: Police Officers Across US 'take A Knee' In Solidarity With 'Black Lives Matter' Protests

The US President has been facing criticism for his aggressive stance against the protesters and call for brute force against them. Earlier, he had threatened to deploy the military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests, declaring himself "the president of law and order”. Pointing to the incidents of violent protests, Trump said that violent acts are not of peaceful protests but are examples of “domestic terror”.

“I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore safety and security in America. I am mobilising all available federal resources - civilian and military to stop rioting and looting.." he added.

Read: UN Chief Urges US Protesters To Remain Peaceful, Calls On Leaders To Show Restraint