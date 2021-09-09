Ahead of Climate Week 2021, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced new draft regulations to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. Hochul directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to release the signed legislation establishing the state’s 2035 goal. New guidelines require all truck and car manufacturers to sell only zero-emission trucks to reduce air pollution by 2035. “The Governor signed legislation [A.4302/S.2758], setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035,” the office of the New York State governor said in the press release on Sept. 8, Wednesday.

“Requiring vehicles to be entirely free of carbon and other toxic emissions is the best way to ramp up our fight against climate change,” state Sen. Pete Harckham, D-Lewisboro, Westchester County, who sponsored the legislation in the Senate said at the presser.

Furthermore, Hochul’s office stressed that if adopted, the regulation is expected to accelerate zero-emission truck sales, resulting in improved air quality statewide and in particular those communities disproportionately impacted by transportation-related pollution. The decision was announced ahead of the Climate Week 2021, an event that supports New York's ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 per cent by 2050, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA.

"New York is implementing the nation's most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate and to reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state's climate pollution," Governor Hochul said at a New York state press conference on Wednesday. "The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades,” she added.

All-new off-road vehicles to be zero-emissions by 2035

As per the new regulations, all-new off-road vehicles and equipment sold in New York are targeted to be zero-emissions by 2035, and new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045. The draft law also focuses on the development of a zero-emissions vehicle strategy by the year 2023, which will be led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to expedite the implementation of the State policies and programs necessary to achieve the law's new goals. “Today's announcement demonstrates New York's commitment to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, the transportation sector,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

“The codification of our EV goals and Advanced Clean Track regulation will combat the detrimental effects of climate change while reducing ozone, particulate matter, and mobile source air toxic pollution in communities that have borne the brunt of pollution from vehicles for far too long,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos added.

An increasing percentage of all new trucks sold in New York will be required to be zero-emissions vehicles beginning with the 2025 model year, cementing the state as a national leader on actions to address climate change while spurring economic opportunities and helping to reduce air pollution, Seggos said. State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez meanwhile lauded the new regulation, saying that the protection of the environment from the imminent threat of climate change is a top priority for the New York state, all of the US, and the entire world. “By signing this landmark legislation, Governor Hochul has put New York State front and centre in the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make New York a worldwide leader in combating global climate change,” she said.

New York and at least 11 other states, in April, had asked President Biden to put the US on a path to ensure all vehicles sold in the country are zero emissions. States requested the federal government to set standards to ensure that all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks are zero-emission by 2035 and that medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles are zero-emissions by 2045.