New York Grand Jury Seeks To 'fast Track' Trump's Tax Evasions, Financial Record Probe

New York prosecutors on Tuesday convened a special grand jury to investigate former US President Donald Trump’s business dealings and tax records and the Manhattan district attorney’s office is now seeking to fast track the case. Sources first informed the Washington Post there was now a possibility that Grand Jury chaired by Manhattan district attorney (DA), Cyrus Vance Jr, may slap criminal charges in Trump's two-year financial fraud investigation. the special jury will decide if there’s enough evidence of illegal monetary practices and tax evasions against the ex-US president, who the court stated, should be treated like an ‘ordinary citizen’.

A three-judge panel of the Second Circuit’s Court of Appeals, last year, heard the arguments of Trump’s lawyer and stayed subpoena from Mazars USA [Trump's longtime accounting firm] to obtain eight years of Trump's tax filings, from 2011 to 2018, and related documents as part of a criminal investigation, pending a broader appeal of a lower court judge’s ruling that sought to execute it. Trump’s attorney William Consovoy, told the panel that if the federal appeals court in New York City did not grant him a stay pending a full appeal hearing of a lower court order, Trump would ask the US Supreme Court to block Vance’s subpoena.

The United States Supreme Court, however, later declined to block the appeal that would prohibit Trump’s tax filings and key financial documents from being obtained by state prosecutors following an emergency application from Trump’s attorneys. The US high court, meanwhile, had allowed the ex-US President to make additional arguments in the same Manhattan federal district court as the former President asked the Second Circuit appeals court to block his hush-money payments and tax returns from being turned in from his accounting firm Mazars USA.

House Oversight Committee reissued subpoena

Trump had repeatedly refused to voluntarily release his financial records citing immunity for as long as he was in the White House. This year, on Feb. 25, the House Oversight Committee reissued a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP as it stated in a memo that it made public that Trump’s financial record was needed to avoid “conflicts of interest” by future presidents. The legal probe into hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, his relations with lenders, land donations, tax write-offs for his companies, and the hotels, property valuations and employee compensation, and other financial records related to the Republican ex-president will now be directly investigated by the grand jury, which could eventually be asked to consider returning indictments. Reports suggest that DA Vance has hired prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to assist with the probe. He has been interviewing the witnesses, including Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.