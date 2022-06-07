New York Guv Signs Landmark Bill To Strengthen Gun Laws, Raises Age For Weapon Possession

In a landmark development, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a legislative package seeking to immediately strengthen gun laws in the state, days after President Joe Biden called for an increase in the minimum age limit for possession of weapons. On Monday, Hochul made it mandatory for everyone to be at least 21 years of age to purchase semi-automatic weapons. She also approved a bulk of other laws, including the ban on the sale of body armours to people outside certain professions while also expanding the list of people who can file extreme risk protection orders.

"I am proud to sign a comprehensive bill package that prohibits the sale of semiautomatic weapons to people under 21, bans body armour sales outside of people in select professions, closes critical gun law loopholes and strengthens our Red Flag Law to keep guns away from dangerous people-new measures that I believe will save lives," the New York Governor said after signing the 10-page bill. While the gun reform will come into effect in 90 days, the bulk of other laws are poised to go into effect in the next 30 days.

The new mandate also expands the eligibility for an Extreme Risk Protection Order Petition, a court order that prevents someone who has been deemed a danger to themselves or others from purchasing new guns and seizes firearms currently in their possession. Another part of the bill allows the police officials to file petitions for emergency orders for threats to physicians. Interestingly, it also highlights that reports from mental health practitioners must now also be considered "closely" before a gun license can be issued.

"Gun violence is an epidemic that is tearing our country apart. Thoughts and prayers won't fix this, but taking strong action will," Governor Hochul said. "There is a scourge of gun violence in our country due to the pervasiveness of illegal firearms. Year after year, our neighborhoods are flooded with illegal guns and ghost guns, tormenting families and law-abiding citizens every day, but yet the national response does not change," Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado added.

Bill hardens social media policies

Another legislation also "requires social media networks in New York to provide a clear and concise policy regarding how they would respond to incidents of hateful conduct on their platform and maintain easily accessible mechanisms for reporting hateful conduct on those platforms."