New York: JP Morgan Chase Reveals Plan For New Global Headquarter; 'all-electric' Building

A new edition that is recently made by the American banking giant, JP Morgan Chase, where it unveiled plans for its new global headquarters, a 60-story skyscraper powered entirely by renewable energy. This is assumed to be completed by 2025, and the 1,388-foot-tall tower will become New York's largest "all-electric" building, according to Foster and Partners, who are the architects behind the design.

In a joint press release, JPMorgan Chase and Foster & Partners stated that a series of digital renderings, released last week will show that the tallest tower is going to step from soaring over Midtown Manhattan. It added that the skyscraper will achieve “net-zero operational emissions" in part, by using power from a state hydroelectric plant. Moreover, other energy-efficient design features included triple-glazed windows and systems designed in a way to store and reuse water that can reduce usage by 40%. The tower will also make use of “intelligent building technology” by using the sensors to monitor and reduce energy consumption as per CNN.

More about the big Skyscraper

Meanwhile, the construction work has already started at the site. The architects say that 97% of the building materials from the tower’s predecessor will be “recycled, reused or upcycled.” Moreover, the new design also includes more than double the amount of ground-level outdoor space at the address, this also has a public plaza and widened sidewalks. The unveiling happened just months after former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio passed a law that restricts the use of fossil fuels in all new residential and commercial buildings. The legislation also states that all new buildings in the city will be constructed to be fully electric by 2027.

Furthermore, it is believed that the design offers occupants various facilities, including air filtration systems, a health and fitness center, indoor greenery, and touchless technology. The project aims at providing the major upgrades to subway stations, more expansive space for pedestrians, investments in its iconic landmarks, and a new generation of office buildings, reported CNN.

Image: Unsplash