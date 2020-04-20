New York Legalises Online Marriages Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

New York government announced that marriages in state could now take place on video calls. Andrew Cuomo said that there was no excuse when it came to marriage.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo legalises marriages on Zoom call amid lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic has now spiralled to infect 24,07,467 people worldwide with the US leading the number of infections. Not only birthdays parties and church prayers, but the pandemic has also led to cancellations of marriages. However, softening the blow, New York government announced that marriages in the state could now take place on video calls.

Andrew Cuomo, the state’s governor, on April 19, issued an executive order that would allow couples to obtain a legal licence and marry using audio-video technology. The order also allows clerks to perform the ceremonies via video calls.

'I need a husband'

New York state has till now reported 2,47,215 positive cases and 18,298 deaths. On April 18, Cuomo elaborated further on the one-of -it's kind move at his daily news briefing and said that there was no excuse where the question came up for marriage. He added that “You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no.” The move has got mixed reactions from the online community, while some have dished out jokes after the announcement, others have thanked the lawmaker. 

