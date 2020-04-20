New York Legalises Online Marriages Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic has now spiralled to infect 24,07,467 people worldwide with the US leading the number of infections. Not only birthdays parties and church prayers, but the pandemic has also led to cancellations of marriages. However, softening the blow, New York government announced that marriages in the state could now take place on video calls.

Andrew Cuomo, the state’s governor, on April 19, issued an executive order that would allow couples to obtain a legal licence and marry using audio-video technology. The order also allows clerks to perform the ceremonies via video calls.

NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

'I need a husband'

New York state has till now reported 2,47,215 positive cases and 18,298 deaths. On April 18, Cuomo elaborated further on the one-of -it's kind move at his daily news briefing and said that there was no excuse where the question came up for marriage. He added that “You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no.” The move has got mixed reactions from the online community, while some have dished out jokes after the announcement, others have thanked the lawmaker.

I’m more interested in divorce at this point in time. — αλεξ ανδρος (@alexoandros85) April 18, 2020

Is this a good idea? Marriage under duress. 😁😁 — medit8now (@medit8now) April 18, 2020

If they've been shacking up in close quarters, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in self isolation, and haven't killed each other or asked for a divorce that they don't yet qualify for, maybe they can safely commit to a long life together, js... These may be the marriages that last. — Simply Fed Up (@RoLwillwin) April 18, 2020

Aww.. that's sweet. Thank you, Gov Cuomo!



Can you also help me find a husband? I'd need an executive order for that. A non-douche husband this time. — CountessofNambia (@theClaudiaInez) April 18, 2020

