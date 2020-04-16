New York Makes Masks Mandatory In Public Spaces As Coronavirus Outbreak Grips US

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that all people in the US state will now be required to wear masks or cover their faces in situations where social distancing was not possible such as public transport, international media reported.

The move is expected to stem further spread of COVID-19 as the state seeks a decrease in infections. As of now, New York has reported 2,14,648 positive cases of COVID-19 infection, out of which 11,5686 people have died.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, April 15, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said that he will issue an executive order that will make it mandatory for all people in the state to wear a mask in public, adding that the order will go into effect on April 17.

“If you're going to be in public, and you cannot maintain social distancing, then have a mask and put the mask on when you're not in socially distant places…. You don't have a right to infect me. If you are going to be in a situation in public where you may come into contact with other people, in a situation that is not socially distancing, you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth," said Cuomo at the press conference.

Cuomo also reported that the number of hospitalisations, ICU admissions and intubations were decreasing in the state, calling it good news and a sign that the curve was flattening. He added that while the death toll has been terrible, the number of people dying has been “flat over the past several days.”

Multi-state council

In other news, ten United States governors from the east and west coast have teamed up separately to restore the economy by gradually reopening businesses in the region. The New York Governor announced the formation of a multi-state council aimed at developing a fully integrated regional framework to gradually lift the stay-at-home orders while minimising the risk of coronavirus spread.

(Image Credits: AP)