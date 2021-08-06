New York Man Jumps On Subway Tracks To Save Man Who Fell With His Wheelchair; Wins Hearts

In a heartwarming incident, a stranger jumped on subway tracks and saved a man who fell with his wheelchair. According to a report by New York Times, the good samaritan, hailing from New York, jumped on the subway tracks after he noticed a man screaming for help. The 25-second video posted on Instagram by Subway Creatures, shows a man jumping on the tracks, picking up his wheelchair. Subsequently, he pushed the man towards the platform. A few others can also be seen helping both the men just 10 seconds before the train arrived.

Check the video here:

The video of the incident was uploaded on Instagram with the caption: "This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man (and his wheelchair) about 10 seconds before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help!' has garnered over 1.4 lakh likes and tonnes of comments praising the good samaritan.

Netizens lauded efforts of the stranger

Applauding the men's effort, one user wrote: "This is the only Good thing about NYC. We have some of the bravest people out there. So much love and respect for this man, hope you Post soon who he is ❤️." "Thank you for filming this! Definitely looked like the guy didn't need any help at all," wrote another user. "Wow🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 god bless that man for putting his life on the line to make sure that man was helped🙏🏽🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 bless him!!" commented the third user.

(Image Credit: SubwayCreatures/Instagram)