New York Man Offers Free Stuff If Customers Can Solve Math Problems

In a bizarre incident, a New York store offer free stuffs if customers can solve a simple maths problem, as per the reports. Two weeks ago, Ahmed Alwan, 20 the owner of the shop decided to start playing a game with shoppers and since then it is going viral. The customers at Lucky Candy in the Bronx will get a different experience. Although, he has kept a simple rule for the customers to get the free offer. According to the reports, if a customer can solve a math equation, they get five seconds to grab anything they want off store shelves and have it for free.

Alwan becomes internet sensation

Alwan told the media that he wanted to help the people and wanted to make fun of it. He said that then he chose a TikTok challenge asking the customers to solve a maths problem. He further added that it is a way to entertain and educate people in need while putting a smile on their face. Alwan became an internet sensation just after two weeks of his TikTok challenge. He managed to garner 300,000 followers on TikTok and 17,000 on Instagram. Those who answer correctly will get five seconds to grab anything from the store. It does not matter how much they grab, or how valuable the items are, the cost remains zero always.

Saleh Aobad, the store's owner and Alwan's father, said he's "very proud" of his son. Many of the store's customers are familiar faces and they know Alwan since he was 13 and began working in the family business. Alwan's father said he often gives customers food and household supplies on credit. His father added that during the winter mornings he spots people sleeping at the nearby train station or by the tracks, and offers them free coffee, bananas and muffins.

