COVID-19: New York Mayor Claims City Within Parameters For Phase One Reopening

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly said on June 7 that the city has geared up with all safety precautions to contain the spread of deadly covid-19.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly said on June 7 that the city has geared up with all safety precautions to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. He added that the authorities will proceed to reopen the city from Monday as planned in a phase-wise manner. According to the international media reports, the phase one protocol includes the state having less than 200 people admitted to hospitals per day, less than 375 ICU beds occupied by patients across the city, and should have less than 15% patients testing positive for COVID-19. 

de Blasio reportedly said that as of Sunday  NYC hospitals have admitted 72 people infected by coronavirus. He also added that 324 people remain in ICUs and  4% of the city is presently diagnosed positive for Covid-19. de Blasio stated that this is what the state has achieved together and gave a ray of hope that they are all together going to move forward. de Blasio tweeted, "We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city. Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other."

Lowest number of deaths

Meanwhile, New York State reportedly recorded the lowest number of 42 deaths and 2,728 hospitalisations since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic began. The state has been the epicentre of the outbreak in the United States, however, it has been recording a lower number of deaths and hospitalisations. While addressing the daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “We have the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus that we have had since this started - 42 people passed yesterday. While our hearts ache for those families who lost loved ones yesterday, just eight weeks ago, we had 800 deaths per day”. 

