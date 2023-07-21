New York Mayor Eric Adam Says No Room For Migrants In City; 'We've Reached Full Capacity'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday, July 21 said that the city has "no more room for migrants" and that "our cup has basically runneth over." Adams stated that since April last year, New York has taken in approximately 90,000 migrants, adding that the federal and state governments have not been providing enough aid or housing and other social services to accommodate thousands of new arrivals of the migrants into his city. "We cannot continue to absorb tens of thousands of newcomers on our own without the help of the state and federal government," Adams said.

"We stated several months ago that we have reached full capacity and that full capacity was verbalized, and now New York is just going to be visually actualized," Adams said at a press conference. "We’re going to see how much of our cup has basically runneth over. We have no more room in the city, and we need help," he added.

New York City has done more than any other level of government to address this asylum seeker crisis, providing shelter, food, services, and much more to more than 90,000 asylum seekers since last spring. https://t.co/1fkZos64oJ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 19, 2023

NYC 'carrying the weight of the migrant crisis': Adams

NYC mayor, a Democrat, said that New York has managed to provide temporary shelters to the incoming migrants while placing many others in hotels, and school gymnasiums which is "not sustainable." Adams reiterated that it is "wrong" that his state is "carrying the weight" of the migrant crisis at the Southern border. "This cannot continue, is not sustainable, and we're not going to pretend as though it is sustainable," the city's mayor stated. "This is wrong that New York City is carrying the weight of a national problem," he added. Adams also lambasted Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's bussing program, as he said that comparatively, New York was receiving the migrants with "humanity" and "compassion."

The governor stressed that, unlike the US state of Texas, where Governor Abbott "is ordering troops to push migrant children into the Rio Grande and deny asylum seekers drinking water, our city has continued to respond with humanity and compassion." New York, in June, warned that it is at a "tipping point" and wouldn't be able to house more migrants within the city. "You see from today’s numbers that we have reached a tipping point," Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom had said during a press briefing. "We now have more asylum seekers in our care than longtime New Yorkers … who were in our existing DHS system," she added. "We all are facing a humanitarian crisis right here in the five boroughs."

As per the new mayoral directive approved by Adams, a single adult migrant who arrives in New York will now be allowed to stay in the shelter system for only 60 days. Adams said at a City Hall press conference that the plan is to prioritize the shelter beds for more needy families and accommodate the adults with families and relatives. “Our goal is: no child, no family is sleeping on the streets,” Adams said. “That’s our goal, and we’re getting closer and closer to being unable to fulfill even that.” Adams is challenging the right to shelter law in court. New York is the only major city in the US that offers a legal “right to shelter” to anyone within its borders who request for it.