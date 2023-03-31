New York Met museum to return 15 antiquities linked to Subhash Kapoor back to India

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will turn 15 sculptures spanning the first century BCE to the 11th century CE to the Indian government, the museum announced today (30 March). All of the objects in question were once sold by Subhash Kapoor, the convicted trafficker of looted antiquities who formerly ran the Manhattan-based gallery Art of the Past. Last November, a court in India sentenced Kapoor to ten years in prison for his role in stealing and illegally exporting artefacts from the country.

“Values its long-standing relationships with the government of India, and is pleased to resolve this matter,” the museum said in a statement.

A collection of sculptures made of stone and terracotta that span from the first century BCE to the 11th century CE depict ancient Indian deities.

Subhash Kapoor who is currently serving a prison sentence in India was booked on antiquities trafficking charges relating to $140 million worth of illicitly sourced property in November 2022. The accusation was made by an Indian court in Kumbakonam.

The museum started collaborating with representatives from the US Department of Homeland Security and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's antiquities trafficking unit in 2015 to look into items in its collections that had connections to the vendor.

Latest mass return of items linked to Kapoor

It is the latest mass return of items linked to Kapoor since the charges were brought against him. In August 2022, the Yale University Art Gallery returned 12 artifacts linked to Kapoor’s affiliates in India and Burma. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office repatriated more than 200 antiquities with origins in India that were taken from Kapoor’s personal collection in 2021.

Met’s antiquities collection subject of ongoing scrutiny

Officials in the US have been closely monitoring the Met's antiquities collection. Artefacts with ties to religious sites have been a particular area of focus for repatriation advocates as of late.

Calls for the Met to address provenance gaps for ancient artefacts are still circulating. According to a research released earlier this month by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and the UK-based NGO Finance Uncovered, over 1,000 artefacts in the Met's collection may have been obtained through illegal means.

The museum first contacted the Department of Homeland Security in 2015 regarding objects it had acquired from Kapoor. Today’s repatriation announcement follows new information provided to the Met by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which issued an arrest warrant for Kapoor in 2012 and filed paperwork to have him extradited to face charges in the US in 2020. In October 2021, the Manhattan District Attorney's office returned 235 antiquities seized during its investigation into Kapoor's trafficking to India.