New York: Multiple People Stabbed During Hanukkah Celebration Near Synagogue In Monsey

Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home close to a synagogue in Monsey on December 28. According to media reports, a man entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul near a synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey just before 10pm and stabbed at least three people.

The man, who has not been identified yet, entered the house and pulled out a machete to attack the people present during Hanukkah celebration. The victims fled the home amidst the attack but the suspect chased after them and escaped the scene in a nearby vehicle. The Counterterrorism Bureau of the New York Police Department responded to it and are currently monitoring the reports.

We are closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, NY (Rockland County) pic.twitter.com/cHoQnbneKO — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 29, 2019

According to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region, five patients with stab wounds have been transported to local hospitals and two of them are in critical condition. The council said that the suspect had partially covered the face with a scarf but prima facie looked like African-American. One of the victims has been reportedly stabbed at least six times.

Officials react

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey. James took to Twitter to tell that there is zero-tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and they will "continue to monitor this horrific situation". "I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night," said James after the attack which looked anti-semitic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, "We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park."

(With inputs from agencies)