New York, New Jersey Declare Emergency As Hurricane Ida Wreaks Havoc, Causes Flash Floods

Authorities in New York and New Jersey issued emergency warnings for several areas as remnants of Hurricane Ida lashed the region on Wednesday

New York

Image: AP


Authorities in New York and New Jersey issued flash food warnings for several areas on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida lashed the region. 

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphey declared "a state of emergency immediately" and advised residents to stay off roads. 

Similarly, New York mayor Bill de Blasio declared an emergency in New York city due to record-breaking rain and "brutal flooding." He requested citizens to "stay off streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done." Notably, this is the first time New York has had to impose such a weather emergency.

 

Seven counties issue flash floods warnings

According to the National Weather Service, a total of seven counties have issued flash flood warnings in New York and New Jersey. The warning was said to be in effect till late night on Wednesday and will continue till Thursday. As the entire region of southeastern New York city witnessed heavy rainfall and flood-like situation, citizens started sharing videos on their social media platforms. 

The National Weather Service informed that two warnings of flash floods emergencies were issued as heavy rains from Hurricane Ida lashed the region. The first one was witnessed in the northeastern part of New Jersey and the second was in New York city. 

Tornado warnings were also issued followed by strong wind and stormy weather. 

Several people have started circulating pictures and videos from the areas showing the damaging situation after it was hit by the hurricane. Visuals of a serious situation from the Brooklyn floods have also surfaced on Twitter. 

Check out some of the videos:

Rescue operations are underway and authorities are trying to rescue all those who remain stranded in the catastrophic weather. 

(Image: AP)

