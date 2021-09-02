New York, New Jersey Declare Emergency As Hurricane Ida Wreaks Havoc, Causes Flash Floods

Authorities in New York and New Jersey issued flash food warnings for several areas on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida lashed the region.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphey declared "a state of emergency immediately" and advised residents to stay off roads.

BREAKING: I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in response to Tropical Storm Ida.



We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans.



Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 2, 2021

Similarly, New York mayor Bill de Blasio declared an emergency in New York city due to record-breaking rain and "brutal flooding." He requested citizens to "stay off streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done." Notably, this is the first time New York has had to impose such a weather emergency.

I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight.



We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

Seven counties issue flash floods warnings

According to the National Weather Service, a total of seven counties have issued flash flood warnings in New York and New Jersey. The warning was said to be in effect till late night on Wednesday and will continue till Thursday. As the entire region of southeastern New York city witnessed heavy rainfall and flood-like situation, citizens started sharing videos on their social media platforms.

The National Weather Service informed that two warnings of flash floods emergencies were issued as heavy rains from Hurricane Ida lashed the region. The first one was witnessed in the northeastern part of New Jersey and the second was in New York city.

Tornado warnings were also issued followed by strong wind and stormy weather.

Several people have started circulating pictures and videos from the areas showing the damaging situation after it was hit by the hurricane. Visuals of a serious situation from the Brooklyn floods have also surfaced on Twitter.

Check out some of the videos:

Flooding in 28th St Station NYC!!! And everyone is taking videos!!!!#OnlyInNYC pic.twitter.com/eV2QlALEno — Aleksander Milch (@AleksanderMilch) September 2, 2021

Rescue operations are underway and authorities are trying to rescue all those who remain stranded in the catastrophic weather.

(Image: AP)