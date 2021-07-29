New York Offers $100 To Whoever Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At City-run Sites

According to sources quoting claims made by Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York is paying $100 to every person who receives their first dosage of the Coronavirus disease vaccine (Covid-19) at any of the city's immunization locations. The news comes as new COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the United States, as the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire across the country.

When someone says, "Here's $100 for you," de Blasio believes it will have a significant impact on the citizens. The key, he believes, is vaccination. COVID-19 can be used to discuss a variety of topics, but if someone isn't discussing immunization, then it isn't solution-oriented, he told the New York Times.

71% of the city's adults vaccinated so far

In New York, about 71% of the adults have been completely vaccinated, while 59% of the entire population has been given at least one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, July 28. As per the research, more than 65% of adults and 54% of the overall population of New York City have been properly vaccinated.

The Coronavirus Delta variant, on the other hand, is complicating things. Certain areas of New York are on the verge of becoming a COVID-19 hotspot another time, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that authorities impose mandatory masking for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. The CDC issued new guidelines on Tuesday recommending that both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans wear masks in areas where there have been more than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous week, or where more than 8% of the COVID-19 tests have come back positive in the same time period.

In accordance with the journal, each of New York's five boroughs complies with these criteria. Last week, Staten Island recorded 109 positive cases per 100,000 residents, in Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively. This is what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio refers to as "complex information." He mentioned that their health team is reviewing the situation and that they would have more to comment on it in the coming days.