New York: Prince Harry Jokes 'living American Dream' As Couple Honours Military Veterans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently attended the New York gala event to honour military veterans. During the event, Prince Harry said that he was now "living the American Dream”. He made the remarks jokingly after he travelled in a car that was shaped 'like a hot dog,' reported Mirror.

Harry made the remarks at the New York gala event as he expressed his views on living in the US for about two years. Harry presented awards to five service members, veterans and military families in the New York gala event held on the eve of Veterans Day in the US. He expressed happiness on being present on USS Intrepid after 10 years since his last visit. Harry further stated that many things have changed since his last visit. As per the British news outlet report, Prince Harry said that during the last week, he travelled in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which he mentioned was “living the American dream.”

Prince Harry speaks about his serving in the military

In his remarks, Prince Harry said that he has lived in the US for nearly two years and expressed that he has seen the support of people for the people in defence for their “freedom and liberties”. Furthermore, Duke of Sussex said that the people of Britain also have respect for the military and armed forces of both countries have a “special bond,” as per the report. He expressed gratitude for serving in joint allyship for many years. In his remarks, Harry also spoke about serving in the military for ten years. He expressed gratitude to the members of the Armed Forces he served with during his service in the military. He said that they should continue to support and recognise the contribution of the troops, veterans, the entire military and the entire service family.

