New York protest: BMW ploughs through crowd of 50, driver detained

A car ploughed into a crowd of about 50 people protesting at a New York street on the afternoon of December 11, The Guardian reported citing New York City police. The accident inflicted injuries to several people who have been admitted to hospital, the police further stated. As per media reports, the protests in Manhattan were held to demand racial equality and were a part of Black Lives Matter protests.

A car drove through a crowd at 3rd Ave. and E. 39th St., hitting four protesters marching in solidarity with ICE detainees on hunger strike at Bergen County Jail.



Police arrested two protesters who chased after the car, according to this livestream: https://t.co/XwWel7ArFg — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) December 11, 2020

Six people hit

Following the investigation, the New York police found that the accident was caused by a BMW, whose driver, a woman has been taken into custody for further questioning. As per the police, the accident was not intended and the motorist remained on the scene post the accident. While it is clear that a total of six people were hit by the speeding car, the police said it was still unclear as to how many were taken to the hospital. As per The Guardian, nobody has been seriously injured and all were recovering at a hospital.

Please avoid the area of 3rd Avenue & 39 Avenue in Manhattan due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians. Information at this time is preliminary, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/GZLKgMyZUK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2020

This comes weeks after another car ploughed into a crowd of protesters in New York. The New York Police Department told AP that it was trying to find a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square. Later, a video was shared on social media which captured the entire incident. The clip showed the car jerking through the crowd with its horn blaring as demonstrators scream and scramble out of the way.

Image: AP