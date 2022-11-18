New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries Likely To Succeed Nancy Pelosi As Next US Speaker

Hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed she would not continue her leadership position in the new Congress, it is expected that New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries will succeed her. If it happens, it would be a historic step in the United States as he would be the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. The way for Jeffries cleared after Pelosi announced to end of her leadership after serving nearly two decades.

Scripture teaches us that, for everything, there is a season – and a time for every purpose under heaven.



As Speaker, it has been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people. pic.twitter.com/lCFZc4qNfc — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022

In a spirited speech on the House floor, Pelosi announced that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home — and after having done “the people’s work.” “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.” Although it has not yet been announced officially, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn swiftly advocated elevating Jeffries as the new US Speaker.

Who will be Nancy Pelosi’s successor

In a statement released by 82-year-old Clyburn, he said Speaker Pelosi has left an indelible mark on Congress and the country, and he looks forward to her continued service and doing whatever he can to assist a new generation of Democratic leaders, "which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Peter Aguilar". On the other hand, Hoyer underscored 52-year-old Jeffries would make history for the institution of the House and for the United States.

It is worth mentioning Jeffries got elected for +the first time in 2012 and has been considered one of the most charismatic leaders. The same was echoed by Pelosi in her latest speech. Even, Pelosi called him the most competent leader who can handle the house wisely. However, according to a report by ABC News, he could face some opposition from the most vocal progressives in the House, who often labelled him a "centrist".

Republicans win control of the US House

Earlier on Wednesday, Republicans won control of the US House, nearly two years after the violent attack on the Capitol building killed a person and injured hundreds. With the latest midterm election results, the Republicans, which has been out of power since 2020, will return to Washington with more control over the incumbent President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. However, this could also pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern as the margin is too narrow.

Image: @RepJeffries/Twitter