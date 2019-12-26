New York: Robbers Brutally Attack 60-year-old, Only Find $1 On Him

A group of robbers brutally beat a 60-year-old man on December 25 to only find $1 on the man. The New York Police Department released the surveillance video of the attack which shows initially person man hitting the old man and then a bunch of others joined to punch nad stomp the defenceless man. The incident which reportedly took place around 1:25am (local time) on Christmas Eve in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers department shared the video while asking for information regarding the group and offered to reward up to $2500. The old victim is still reportedly in a critical condition. According to the police, the 60-year-old man and a 29-year-old were walking when a group of people approached and asked them to give 'what they have'. However, when the man refused, they attacked him and severally bruised him. One of the group members even picked up New York City trash can and hit the victim with it. The police also said that the muggers were only able to escape with $1 before they fled the scene.

🚨WANTED🚨for ROBBERY December 24, 2019 at 1:25 AM, in front of 3273 Third Ave Bronx @NYPD42PCT 💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen them? Know who they are?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/EsmRkfQNUr — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 25, 2019

White-bearded bank robber throws stolen cash

In another incident an 'older-white male' reportedly robbed a bank in Colorado two days before Christmas and threw the stolen cash in the air while wishing passers-by a Merry Christmas. According to an international media outlet, the white-bearded man robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs after threatening workers with an unknown weapon. The amount stolen is still to disclose.

The man is identified to be David Wayne Oliver, 65. He was reportedly also arrested in a nearby Starbucks after the event. The police told a local media outlet that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of the arrest. A witness Dino Pascale said that Oliver started throwing money out of the bag and then said, 'Merry Christmas'. Many passers-by also said that they tried to return some of the stolen money to the bank, however, and an officer said that thousands of dollars remain missing.

