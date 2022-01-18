New York School Faces Criticism Over Spanish Assignment Calling Mexicans 'ugly': Report

A school in the United States has come under criticism after the sixth class students received an assignment for their Spanish class. In the homework assignment, students were told to translate sentences that described Mexicans as "ugly" and Americans as "pretty". The students of sixth class at Mill Middle School in the Williamsville Central School District has reportedly sent the assignment for the Spanish subject, CNN reported.

Students' parents express shock over school's assignment

The picture of the assignment has surfaced on the internet where parents have expressed shock over the assignment with "blatant racism." In the assignment, the students were asked to translate the sentence written in English to Spanish, "You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly." Another sentence in the same assignment, “You (politely) are pretty and American.” The Twitter user named Allison Wainick has shared a picture of the assignment received by the students on the microblogging site alongside the caption, "Shocked at this Spanish homework assignment in Williamsville Central School District loaded with such blatant racism. Can we even begin to unpack all that is wrong here? Who is developing this curriculum & where is the oversight?"

Shocked at this Spanish homework assignment in Williamsville Central School District loaded with such blatant racism. Can we even begin to unpack all that is wrong here? Who is developing this curriculum & where is the oversight?@SheriRodman @karenvaites @Remarsh76 @GholdyM pic.twitter.com/wO8sjU5fkv — Allison Wainick (@AJ_WFlo) January 11, 2022

School issues statement after criticism

After facing backlash over the Spanish assignment, the school district issued a statement on the official Facebook page. In the statement, the school authorities called the assignment "unacceptable" and added that the assignment was created by the concerned teacher. The school authorities further stated that they are addressing the issue in order to prevent the matter from happening again in the future. The School in the statement added, "The District does not condone any instructional maerial that degenerates our students, families, Culture, or beliefs." The school authorities in the statement further mentioned that the assignment does not meet their standards and will be addressed "appropriately." As per the CNN report, the identity of the teacher who reportedly gave the assignment has not been revealed.

