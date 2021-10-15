New York Scion Robert Durst Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Best Friend

New York real estate scion Robert Durst on Thursday, 14 October, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend Susan Berman in 2000. The 78-year-old has been sentenced to first-degree murder, which excludes any possibility of parole, meaning he will now very likely die in prison, news agency AP reported. Durst was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month for shooting Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

Durst was found guilty of killing Berman to stop her from talking to the police about his wife’s 1982 disappearance in New York. The 78-year-old has denied killing his friend. However, in a victim impact statement in court, Berman’s son said that Durst “murdered the person I was” when he killed her. Prosecutors even called the US real estate heir a “narcissistic psychopath”.

Robert Durst murders best friend

According to reports, Berman had provided a phoney alibi when Kathie Durst vanished. Berman acted as his spokesperson after Durst became a suspect in Kathie’s disappearance. In 2000, Berman was found shot in the head in her Beverly Hills home.

Police also believe that the real estate heir killed two others as well, including an elderly man, Morris Black, who discovered Robert Durst’s identity in 2001 while he was hiding out in Texas and pretending to be a mute woman. However, Durst had been acquitted of murder in Black’s case after testifying that he shot the man in self-defence and then panicked and chopped up the corpse and tossed it out to sea.

Durst's motion for new trial denied

On Thursday, Durst’s lawyers told the judge that he intends to appeal his conviction. Durst also waived his rights to appear at a future hearing. He testified that he didn’t kill either woman - Berman or his wife Kathie. However, he said during cross-examination that he would lie if he had.

Judge Mark Windham, on the other hand, denied a motion for a new trial, rejecting arguments there was insufficient evidence or that he ruled incorrectly on 15 issues. Windham jokingly said, “You said the court erred so many times it made me feel self-conscious.” Windham added that there was overwhelming evidence and that prosecutors provided guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in at least five ways.

Durst is an estranged member of one of New York’s wealthiest and most powerful real estate dynasties. He was arrested in 2015 following his decision to participate in a documentary that unearthed new evidence and caught him in a stunning confession. At the end of ‘The Jinx’ series, Durst is heard muttering to himself, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” Before the last episode was aired in 2015, Durst was arrested in New Orleans for Berman’s murder.

