New York Shooting: Indian Consulate Inquires On Attack; NYPD Not Ruling Out Terror Angle

Minutes after the Brooklyn subway shooting, Republic Media Network reported from outside the NYPD HQ sharing minute-to-minute updates on the mass attack. Speaking to Republic TV, Srujal Parikh informed that the NYPD and FBI were currently at the scene and had the situation under control. He also revealed that shortly after the attack, the Consulate General of India in New York had called to inquire whether any Indian was a victim of the subway shooting.

"A man started off a smoke bomb and opened fire on people in the subway. NYPD and the FBI have the situation under control. A better understanding is expected in a couple of hours. All agencies are on the spot taking stock of the incident. We have also received a call from the Consulate General of India in New York to investigate if any Indian has been harmed in the incident. This proves how our government and MEA are proactive in the safety of Indians," said Srujal Parikh.

Jagdish Sewhani, President of the Indian American Public Affairs Committee, also spoke to Republic, sharing that the NYPD was not ruling out the terror angle in the case. "The place where it happened is a very busy area. It happened at a time when people go to work, children go to school. It is the busiest time of the day. Since it happened on a subway, there are a lot of security cameras, and it will be clear what happened. It was absolutely planned," he said.

"Yesterday, President Biden had spoken about how people instead of buying guns, are buying parts and assembling them without a serial number. NYPD is not ruling out the terror angle on this incident," Sewhani added.

Several injured in New York subway shooting

Several people were shot at a New York subway station in Brooklyn early on Tuesday. According to the New York City Fire Department, the incident took place at the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park, at 8:30 am ET. As of now, no active bombs have been discovered in the area.

A report by AP has stated that the preliminary number of gunshot victims is 13, however, the total number of victims is still uncertain. The New York Police Department has said the attacker was wearing an orange-colored vest and gas mask and is currently on the run. Meanwhile, the White House informed that President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the horrifying incident.