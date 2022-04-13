New York Shooting: Police Identify Frank James As 'suspect' After Uncovering New Evidence

Frank R. James, 62, named as the ‘person of interest' in the Brooklyn subway shooting incident, is now being recognized as a ‘suspect’ in the terror incident after new evidence concerning his indulgence in the crime came to the fore. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, on Wednesday, informed that after acquiring incriminating evidence against Frank James in the case, the police authorities are investigating him as a ‘suspect.’

Police identify Frank James as 'suspect' in New York Shooting

While Mayor Adams refused to divulge specifics regarding the 'new information that had become available to the team,' he stated that the investigating teams were pursuing James and that the latter would be apprehended soon.

In the terrifying New York shooting incident, where 10 people were fired upon, the police had earlier named James a 'person of interest' in the case after it was found that he had rented a van on Tuesday that was connected to the case. However, the police were unsure if he was involved in the mass shooting. Later, on zeroing in, some critical evidence related to him has been acquired by the investigating agencies.

Videos of 'suspected man' show him slamming US as 'racist nation'

Some previous videos of the ‘suspected’ man, shared online, were also accessed by the authorities. In the videos, the black man was heard denouncing the US as a racist country that had promoted violence against black people. "This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death. Nothing is going to stop that, "James said in one video. In some other visuals, he also ranted about NYC Mayor Adams. The New York Police Commissioner, Keechant Sewell, had dubbed James' online posts "concerning." Meanwhile, New York Mayor’s security has been tightened amid prevailing threat.

The horrifying shooting incident, that left commuters travelling from Brooklyn on a metro train terrorised and agonised, took place on early Tuesday morning at the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. ET.

According to authorities, 10 individuals were shot in the incident in which 33 rounds were fired. At least 19 people were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to shrapnel wounds, and five of them are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities say the gunman fired 33 times with a Glock 17 99mm semi-handgun, which was found in the subway. Investigators also found two undetonated smoke grenades, a hatchet, gasoline, fireworks, and keys to a U-Haul van.



Image: AP