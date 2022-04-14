New York Shooting Suspect Frank James Arrested By NYPD In Manhattan

The 62-year-old Black man suspected of shooting 10 people on the Brooklyn train in New York has been arrested by the patrol officers in New York's East Village neighbourhood. Frank James was described as the "person of interest” by the New York Police department. He was taken into custody after the officials declared him as a suspect in the shooting incidence. James was arrested in Manhattan about five miles from the location where he had opened fire on the subway train commuters. He was apprehended after a tip from the Crime Stoppers hotline.

The New York Police Department had released an official data stating that there are 10 gunshot victims, and at least 13 others sustained injuries from the shooting incident. They then published the “wanted” notice for the Frank Robert James in connection with the crime. The new York Police Department had also offered a reward prize of $50,000 for any information that would lead to the arrest of the said “person of interest.” He was detained by the NYPD patrol cops in the East Village for the attack at Sunset Park in Brooklyn.

Speaking at the press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said: “My fellow New Yorkers. We got him. We got him.” Adams thanked “everyday New Yorkers” who called in tips to help locate the suspect. The footage of the arrest was posted by the NY_Actions Twitter account that depicted the suspect being taken in the NYPD patrol car as he was surrounded by multiple officers 1st Avenue between St Marks Place and East 9th St, handcuffed.

Earlier several social media users had reported to the NYPD about the sighting of the suspect on Twitter. “Possible Frank James sighting?” One post read where the user stated that they had spotted the person of interest at around 11am. “I tried to call this in and reported to crime stoppers. Any thing else I should do?” they tweeted. NYPD Crimestoppers account later asked for more information on the person. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell later confirmed that the arrest was made after the Crimestoppers tip. “We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run,” she said. James had opened fire on the commuters about 33 times with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun that had injured several passengers.